Reid: Chiefs Willie Gay will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The announcement from Reid comes after Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park for allegedly damaging property at the mother of his son's home.

Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday to the misdemeanor charge of criminal damage less than $1,000.

"He's gonna play," Reid said. "I decided that after hearing some of the information I heard."

Reid said Gay was at practice Friday, and every player except for cornerback Rashad Fenton practiced.

Clyde Edwards-Heliare also practiced Friday, and while Reid said he was comfortable with him fully practicing today, he is not going to comment on whether he will play Sunday.

The Chiefs will take on the Bills Sunday at 5:40 p.m. on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.