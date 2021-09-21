Reign reborn: Monarchs crowned 2021 American Association champions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The dream season is complete for the Kansas City Monarchs.
Defeating the Northern division champion, Fargo-Moorhead 8-1 Monday at home, Kansas City capped off an unblemished postseason, sweeping both rounds to claim the team’s second American Association title in the last four seasons.
The moment it happened.— Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) September 21, 2021
AA CHAMPIONS! @AA_Baseball pic.twitter.com/T4u1L77ntA
All-star Gaby Guerrero was named Most Valuable Player of the final series, batting 2-for-5, with a 4 RBI in the series clincher.
Kansas City finished the season on a 10-game winning streak, including winning 32 of their final 34 games.
Crown ‘em‼️ @kscitymonarchs pic.twitter.com/2k2oeJeYus— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 21, 2021
The Monarchs racked up the hardware in 2021; earning the league’s best record in the regular season (69-31), most home runs (147) and runs scored (664).
Manager Joe Calfapietra was named the American Association manager of the year while President Jay Hinrichs was named executive of the year.