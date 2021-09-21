Reign reborn: Monarchs crowned 2021 American Association champions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The dream season is complete for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Defeating the Northern division champion, Fargo-Moorhead 8-1 Monday at home, Kansas City capped off an unblemished postseason, sweeping both rounds to claim the team’s second American Association title in the last four seasons.

All-star Gaby Guerrero was named Most Valuable Player of the final series, batting 2-for-5, with a 4 RBI in the series clincher.

Kansas City finished the season on a 10-game winning streak, including winning 32 of their final 34 games.

The Monarchs racked up the hardware in 2021; earning the league’s best record in the regular season (69-31), most home runs (147) and runs scored (664).

Manager Joe Calfapietra was named the American Association manager of the year while President Jay Hinrichs was named executive of the year.

