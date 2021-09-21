Watch
Reign reborn: Monarchs crowned 2021 American Association champions

Kansas City finished season on 10-game streak, won 32 of last 34
@kscitymonarchs on twitter
Defeating Northern division champion Fargo-Moorhead 8-1 Monday at home, Kansas City capped off an unblemished postseason, sweeping both rounds to claim the team’s second American Association title in the last four seasons.
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:50:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The dream season is complete for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Defeating the Northern division champion, Fargo-Moorhead 8-1 Monday at home, Kansas City capped off an unblemished postseason, sweeping both rounds to claim the team’s second American Association title in the last four seasons.

All-star Gaby Guerrero was named Most Valuable Player of the final series, batting 2-for-5, with a 4 RBI in the series clincher.

Kansas City finished the season on a 10-game winning streak, including winning 32 of their final 34 games.

The Monarchs racked up the hardware in 2021; earning the league’s best record in the regular season (69-31), most home runs (147) and runs scored (664).

Manager Joe Calfapietra was named the American Association manager of the year while President Jay Hinrichs was named executive of the year.

