Report: Chiefs free up cap space with Travis Kelce contract maneuver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce agreed to provide the Kansas City Chiefs with more roster flexibility over the weekend, converting some of his base salary for 2022 into a signing bonus that provided salary-cap relief.
The Chiefs had less than $500,000 in free cap space last week, according to Over the Cap, so the cap relief was needed even if no blockbuster move is forthcoming.
The procedural move clears $3.455 million against the salary cap, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
The Chiefs have restructured the contract of All Pro TE Travis Kelce, converting base salary into a signing bonus to clear $3.455M in cap space, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2022
The move frees up money in the event Kansas City pursues a deal before the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline or a free-agent signing.
Speculation will heat up regarding Odell Beckham Jr., a free-agent who is rehabbing a torn ACL and may not suit up until December.
After Cleveland released Beckham last season, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Beckham was a postseason star during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl before he was injured against Cincinnati.
Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are exploring a reunion with Beckham, but Buffalo also may force its way into the conversation, if you believe Von Miller.
Beckham also reportedly weighed offers from Kansas City and Green Bay after things fell apart with the Browns.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson said the Kelce move was done to account for a signing from the practice squad.
League source says this move was done Saturday. Helped team--in part-- to account for player coming up from practice squad.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 18, 2022
We'll see how teams assess things as trade deadline approaches Nov. 1st. https://t.co/T9ZeMaeSgH
The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to the active roster from the practice squad after losing Tershawn Wharton for the season to an ACL injury.
