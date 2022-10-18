Report: Chiefs free up cap space with Travis Kelce contract maneuver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce agreed to provide the Kansas City Chiefs with more roster flexibility over the weekend, converting some of his base salary for 2022 into a signing bonus that provided salary-cap relief.

The Chiefs had less than $500,000 in free cap space last week, according to Over the Cap , so the cap relief was needed even if no blockbuster move is forthcoming.

The procedural move clears $3.455 million against the salary cap, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Chiefs have restructured the contract of All Pro TE Travis Kelce, converting base salary into a signing bonus to clear $3.455M in cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2022

The move frees up money in the event Kansas City pursues a deal before the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline or a free-agent signing.

Speculation will heat up regarding Odell Beckham Jr. , a free-agent who is rehabbing a torn ACL and may not suit up until December.

After Cleveland released Beckham last season, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham was a postseason star during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl before he was injured against Cincinnati.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are exploring a reunion with Beckham, but Buffalo also may force its way into the conversation, if you believe Von Miller .

Beckham also reportedly weighed offers from Kansas City and Green Bay after things fell apart with the Browns.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson said the Kelce move was done to account for a signing from the practice squad.

League source says this move was done Saturday. Helped team--in part-- to account for player coming up from practice squad.

We'll see how teams assess things as trade deadline approaches Nov. 1st. https://t.co/T9ZeMaeSgH — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 18, 2022

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to the active roster from the practice squad after losing Tershawn Wharton for the season to an ACL injury.

—