Report: Chiefs free up cap space with Travis Kelce contract maneuver

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:40:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce agreed to provide the Kansas City Chiefs with more roster flexibility over the weekend, converting some of his base salary for 2022 into a signing bonus that provided salary-cap relief.

The Chiefs had less than $500,000 in free cap space last week, according to Over the Cap, so the cap relief was needed even if no blockbuster move is forthcoming.

The procedural move clears $3.455 million against the salary cap, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The move frees up money in the event Kansas City pursues a deal before the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline or a free-agent signing.

Speculation will heat up regarding Odell Beckham Jr., a free-agent who is rehabbing a torn ACL and may not suit up until December.

After Cleveland released Beckham last season, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham was a postseason star during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl before he was injured against Cincinnati.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are exploring a reunion with Beckham, but Buffalo also may force its way into the conversation, if you believe Von Miller.

Beckham also reportedly weighed offers from Kansas City and Green Bay after things fell apart with the Browns.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson said the Kelce move was done to account for a signing from the practice squad.

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to the active roster from the practice squad after losing Tershawn Wharton for the season to an ACL injury.

