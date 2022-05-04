Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals 1B Carlos Santana lands on 10-day Injured List

Yankees Royals Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana hits an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Yankees Royals Baseball
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 12:48:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the rescheduled 12:10 p.m. first pitch Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Royals announced two roster moves.

First baseman Carlos Santana was placed on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 3, with right ankle bursitis.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Royals have recalled Emmanuel Rivera from Class AAA Omaha.

Santana is batting .159/.312/.254 this season with a home run, six RBIs and a team-best 14 walks in 19 games.

Rivera is hitless in six at-bats across three games this season.

Ryan O’Hearn replaced Santana as the starting first baseman for the Cards-Royals series finale, which features Adam Wainright (2-3, 4.00) going against Kris Bubic (0-2, 10.50).

Kansas City is off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip through Baltimore, Texas and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock