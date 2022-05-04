Royals 1B Carlos Santana lands on 10-day Injured List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the rescheduled 12:10 p.m. first pitch Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Royals announced two roster moves.

First baseman Carlos Santana was placed on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 3, with right ankle bursitis.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Royals have recalled Emmanuel Rivera from Class AAA Omaha.

Santana is batting .159/.312/.254 this season with a home run, six RBIs and a team-best 14 walks in 19 games.

Rivera is hitless in six at-bats across three games this season.

Ryan O’Hearn replaced Santana as the starting first baseman for the Cards-Royals series finale, which features Adam Wainright (2-3, 4.00) going against Kris Bubic (0-2, 10.50).

Kansas City is off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip through Baltimore, Texas and Colorado.