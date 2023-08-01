Royals add LHP Tucker Davidson in trade with Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made a trade Tuesday morning as the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaches, but it was to add a player and not ship someone out.

The Royals bought left-hander Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels for undisclosed cash considerations.

Davidson, 27, had been designated for assignment last week and will report to the Royals’ big-league club.

The move could be a precursor to more action ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, which arrives at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Relievers Scott Barlow and Carlos Hernandez along with starter Ryan Yarbrough are viewed as trade candidates before the deadline.

The Angels acquired Davidson at last season’s trade deadline from the Atlanta Braves.

With Los Angeles, Davidson is 2-6 with a 6.72 ERA in 26 appearances, including eight starts. He struck out 54 with 33 walks in 68 1/3 innings across the last two seasons with the Angels.

In parts of three seasons with Atlanta, Davidson — a 19th-round draft pick by the Braves in 2016 — went 1-3 with a 5.11 ERA in nine appearances, including eight starts, across parts of three seasons.

The move is Kansas City’s fifth trade so far this season from the team’s 40-man roster.

The Royals traded right-hander Jose Cuas to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Nelson Velazquez on Monday night.

On Sunday, the club sent infielder Nicky Lopez to the Braves in exchange for left-hander Taylor Hearn.

KansasCity also traded RHP Mike Mayers to the Chicago White Sox on July 13 and shipped left-hander Aroldis Chapman to Texas on June 30.

