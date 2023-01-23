Royals announce plans for 2nd, 3rd listening sessions for new ballpark district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday they will host two additional “listening sessions” as the team gathers input on plans for a proposed $2 billion ballpark district.

The team held its first listening session on Dec. 13, 2022. following the team’s announcement last fall they plan to move the team away from its current location at Kauffman Stadium.

RELATED | Royals announce plans for new ballpark district

The second listening session is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Urban Youth Academy, 1622 E. 17th Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri. The team is turning to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick to lead the session.

A third listening session is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Midwest Genealogy Center Community Hall, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, Missouri.

The Kansas City Building Trades Council and the Heavy Constructors Association of Kansas City are co-sponsoring the event.

Among the biggest outstanding issues is where the team might eventually locate the district.

Several areas in either downtown Kansas City, Missouri, or adjacent to the downtown area are being considered .

The team says events have limited seating capacity.

The team has created a website with more information about the proposed district.

—