Royals announce revised 2022 schedule after lockout’s end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced the revised 162-game schedule for the 2022 season, which was delayed a week as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association hammered out a new collective bargaining agreement amid a lengthy lockout.

Kansas City’s season-opening series at Cleveland, which was originally scheduled to start March 31, has been moved to the end of the season to create a six-game season-ending series with the Guardians from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

To make up for the scrubbed three-game series with the Chicago White Sox, originally scheduled for April 4-7, the teams will now play split doubleheaders May 17 and Aug. 10 at Kauffman Stadium.

The third game in the series will be Aug. 22, which had been a mutual off day for the two teams.

The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.

The final series of the season in Cleveland will mark the second time in Royals history that the team plays six straight games against the same team in the same venue since July 15-18 against the Boston Red Sox in the then-Royals stadium, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

That four-game series was extended with two doubleheaders to make up for rainouts earlier in the year.