Royals announce spring-training radio broadcast schedule

Bobby Witt Jr., Seuly Matias, Carlos Santana
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates his home run with Seuly Matias, center, and Carlos Santana, left, in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 8, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twelve of the Kansas City Royals’ 17 spring-training games will be broadcast on local radio, the team announced Monday.

The Royals kick off the exhibition season Friday after baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995, a 99-day lockout, ended last week.

Eight spring-training games — March 18 (Rangers), March 20 (Diamondbacks), March 21 (Angels), March 22 (A’s), March 26 (Dodgers), March 27 (Cubs), April 1 (Padres) and April 3 (Mariners) — will air on 610 Sports, the radio home of the Royals in Kansas City.

Four other games — March 23 (Rockies), March 24 (Reds), March 28 (Guardians) and March 30 (Giants) — will air on 610’s sister station, 1660-AM The Score.

The remaining five preseason exhibitions — March 25 (Rangers), March 29 (Mariners), March 31 (A’s), April 4 (Reds) and April 5 (Brewers) — will only be available at royals.com.

For what it’s worth, Kansas City is the reigning unofficial Cactus League champion after going 16-8-4 last spring.

Most games start shortly after 3 p.m. except the March 26 Dodgers game (8:05 p.m.), April 1 Padres game (8:40 p.m.) and April 5 Brewers game (2:10 p.m.).

MLB plans to still play a 162-game schedule, but Opening Day has been delayed a week. The Royals open April 7 at home against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

