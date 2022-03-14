Royals announce spring-training radio broadcast schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twelve of the Kansas City Royals’ 17 spring-training games will be broadcast on local radio, the team announced Monday.

The Royals kick off the exhibition season Friday after baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995, a 99-day lockout , ended last week.

Eight spring-training games — March 18 (Rangers), March 20 (Diamondbacks), March 21 (Angels), March 22 (A’s), March 26 (Dodgers), March 27 (Cubs), April 1 (Padres) and April 3 (Mariners) — will air on 610 Sports, the radio home of the Royals in Kansas City.

Four other games — March 23 (Rockies), March 24 (Reds), March 28 (Guardians) and March 30 (Giants) — will air on 610’s sister station, 1660-AM The Score.

The remaining five preseason exhibitions — March 25 (Rangers), March 29 (Mariners), March 31 (A’s), April 4 (Reds) and April 5 (Brewers) — will only be available at royals.com.

For what it’s worth, Kansas City is the reigning unofficial Cactus League champion after going 16-8-4 last spring.

Most games start shortly after 3 p.m. except the March 26 Dodgers game (8:05 p.m.), April 1 Padres game (8:40 p.m.) and April 5 Brewers game (2:10 p.m.).

MLB plans to still play a 162-game schedule, but Opening Day has been delayed a week. The Royals open April 7 at home against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

KSHB Twelve of the Kansas City Royals’ 17 spring-training games will be broadcast on local radio, the team announced Monday.

—