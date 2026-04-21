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Royals call Wednesday news conference regarding ‘club’s future’

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Mark Feuerborn/KSHB
An aerial vantage point above Washington Square Park in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will gather for a news conference Wednesday for a “special event regarding [the] club’s future.”

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at The American restaurant in Crown Center.

The news conference comes on the heels of the KCMO City Council passing a financing framework to contribute up to $600 million in funding for a $1.9 billion baseball stadium district centered around Washington Square Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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KSHB 41 News