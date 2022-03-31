Royals exercise 2023 option to retain manager Mike Matheny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Matheny will be back for a fourth season as Kansas City Royals manager in 2023.

The club announced Thursday that it has exercised its option to retain Matheny, who is 100-122 in his first two seasons since taking over for Ned Yost, beyond the upcoming season.

“I’m proud and honored to work with this group of players and staff here with the Royals,” Matheny said in a statement from the Royals. “Being able to continue that work is a privilege that I take very seriously. I know we’re in the middle of something special and I’m excited for our fans to see it.”

The Royals went 26-34 in Matheny’s first season, which was delayed and shortened in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas City improved its win percentage in 2021, finishing last season 74-88. The Royals went 38-35 after the All-Star break.

“Mike is one of the finest leaders I’ve been around and the Royals are fortunate to have him managing our team,” President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said in a statement. “He is a tremendous competitor who cares deeply about players, the Kansas City community, and this great game of baseball. It is an absolute joy for our entire baseball operations department to work with him.”

Matheny, who previously managed the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Royals’ front-office staff in 2018, is 691-596 overall in his major-league career as manager.

The Royals open the 2022 season April 7 against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.