Royals fans spared no time working out Baltimore travel plans

BALTIMORE — On my way to Baltimore for the Royals’ first postseason since 2015, I was pleasantly surprised by how many fans I ran into at the Kansas City International Airport.

Despite fans not knowing where the Royals would be playing until Sunday night, Kansas Citians quickly got their travel plans in order.

“We made the decision in the eighth inning last night to go to the game,” said fan Greg DeCamp.

His wife, Tricia, said the couple was watching the Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox game Sunday with bated breath.

“We'd already bought our tickets to Baltimore, so it worked out,” Tricia DeCamp said.

I found another pair of fans sporting Blue October shirts — one from 2024 and one from 2015.

They said they decided last week to travel for the postseason when they thought they’d be heading to Houston.

“[We] kind of planned out the whole trip to Houston, and last night that got switched,” Kristi Morris told me Monday.

Nevertheless, the pair quickly switched and prepared for Baltimore, which Morris said she has a “good feeling" about.

First pitch of the Royals-Orioles AL Wild Card Series is set for 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

