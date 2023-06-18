Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough set to begin rehab assignment over a month after getting hit by 106-mph comebacker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is set to begin a rehab assignment over a month after getting hit in the face by a 106-mph comebacker, the team announced Sunday.

LHP Ryan Yarbrough will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow with our Arizona Complex League team. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 18, 2023

Yarbrough will begin his rehab assignment in Surprise, Arizona where he will join the club's Arizona Complex League team.

Yarbrough has not pitched for the Royals since May 7, when he was hit in the head by a 106-mph comebacker hit by Oakland Athletics' first baseman Ryan Noda.

The LHP was placed on the 15-Day IL the following day, where it was revealed Yarbrough suffered skull fractures.

Yarbrough was able to leave the field on his own and did not lose consciousness during the incident.

The Royals also revealed that Yarbrough did not need surgery and is out of the hospital, but was placed in concussion protocol.

The Royals then transferred Yarlbrough to the 60-day IL on May 17, leaving the earliest day he could return to the club being in early July.

With the designation for the rehab assignment, Yarlbrough will have a maximum of 30 days to continue rehab with the club's minor league teams before a decision has to made to bring him back to the 26-man roster.

Since Yarlbrough was placed on the 60-day injured list, a corresponding move would also have to be made on the 40-man roster since Yarlbrough was temporarily taken off the roster when he was placed on the 60-day IL.

Yarlbrough return could take place anywhere between July 8, during the team's series against the Cleveland Guardians, it's final series right before the All-Star Break, or during the team's opening homestand of the second half between either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Detroit Tigers if everything goes smoothly during the rehab assignment.