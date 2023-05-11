Royals move Sept. 7 game, avoid Truman Sports Complex doubleheader with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that the team will move its Sept. 7 game against the Chicago White Sox up three days.

The move avoids a Royals/Chiefs doubleheader similar to 13 years ago.

While the release from the Royals didn’t explicitly say so, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 NFL season at home against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, a Thursday.

The Chiefs and Royals share a parking lot at the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, so the Royals’ schedule change almost certainly is related to the Chiefs game that same night.

The Royals moved the game to 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 4, which is Labor Day, and now will have an off day on Sept. 7.

Tickets for the Sept. 7 game will be honored for the Sept. 4 game, but fans wishing to exchange the tickets must do so prior to the first pitch on Sept. 4.

The Royals and White Sox also play Sept. 5-6. Those games are not impacted.

The Chiefs and Royals hosted a doubleheader in 2010.

The Royals lost 3-1 against Oakland in a game that was moved to the early afternoon, while the Chiefs opened the newly renovated GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with a 21-14 win against the then-San Diego Chargers on Monday Night Football, a game that kicked off at 9:15 p.m.

Moving fans in and out of the stadium after the Royals game and ahead of the Chiefs game presented significant logistical challenges, but it also created a cool opportunity for fans to watch both games.