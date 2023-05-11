Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs will host Detroit Lions in NFL regular season kickoff game Sept. 7

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 08:49:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff the NFL’s 2023 regular season by hosting the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team and league announced Thursday morning the Chiefs will take on the Lions in the regular season opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The game will be broadcast on KSHB 41.

Earlier Thursday, the league announced the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders at noon on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, the league announced the Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins in November from Frankfurt, Germany, and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

The full 2023 regular season schedule is set to be released at 7 p.m. tonight.

