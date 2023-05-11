Kansas City Chiefs will host Detroit Lions in NFL regular season kickoff game Sept. 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff the NFL’s 2023 regular season by hosting the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team and league announced Thursday morning the Chiefs will take on the Lions in the regular season opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The game will be broadcast on KSHB 41.

Earlier Thursday, the league announced the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders at noon on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, the league announced the Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins in November from Frankfurt, Germany, and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

The full 2023 regular season schedule is set to be released at 7 p.m. tonight.

—