Royals’ Salvador Perez chosen as Drum Honoree for Bills game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will get the crowd hyped before the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Perez, who led the majors in RBIs (121) and tied the lead in home runs (48), will serve as the Drum Honoree for the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Perez also tied the Royals’ franchise record for home runs in a season and seems like a shoo-in to win a fourth Silver Slugger Award after putting together one of the best seasons of his career.

U.S. Navy veteran Generald Wilson, a fan favorite, will perform the national anthem alongside the Fort Lenoard Wood Joint Services Color Guard.

The Chiefs (2-2) host the Bills (3-1) at 7:20 p.m. The game will be televised on KSHB 41.

Angelica Hale will perform “Fight Song” flanked by doctors and cancer survivors at halftime as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign.

Fans will still be required to wear masks indoors at the stadium under authority of the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department and City Council.

Masks are not required outdoors, but remain encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. The NFL’s clear bag policy remains in effect.

The parking lot opens at 3 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.