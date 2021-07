KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitchers Danny Duffy and Brady Singer have been placed on the 10-day injured list.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/AWGXwd01TE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 20, 2021

Singer is listed to have right shoulder fatigue and Duffy a left flexor strain — an injury that landed him on the IL back in May.

RHP Tyler Zuber and infielder Ryan McBroom have been called up from the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Stormchasers.