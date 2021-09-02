Royals, Tico Sports announce partnership for Spanish-language broadcasts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five upcoming Kansas City Royals games will be broadcast in Spanish as part of a new partnership the team announced Thursday with Tico Sports.

Tico Sports Royals will provide Spanish-language broadcasts for Royals games on Sept. 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18.

The radio-style broadcasts will be available through the MLB app, on the Tico Sports website and on Sirius XM.

“We are excited to partner with Tico Sports and provide a professional, authentic, exciting Spanish broadcast for our Latino fans,” Royals Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue and Innovation Officer Sarah Tourville said in a statement. “We want to connect with the Latino community, and we thought this was a terrific step in the right direction.”

Oscar Monterroso will serve as executive producer, Hector Garcia will provide play-by-play, Kike Morales will serve as color analyst, Hannah Bassham will be a reporter and Stephanie Rodas will serve as gameday producer for the Tico Sports Royals broadcasts.

Here is the Sirius XM information for the upcoming Spanish-language broadcasts:

Sept. 3 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 974)

Sept. 4 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m. (Sirius 78, XM 159, Online 992)

Sept. 10 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 969)

Sept. 17 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 969)

Sept. 18 vs. Seattle, 6 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 969)

—