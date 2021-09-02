Watch
Royals, Tico Sports announce partnership for Spanish-language broadcasts

Broadcasts will be for 5 upcoming games
KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 03: /KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 03: A general view as a World Series Championship flag is raised in left field prior to the opening day game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets Kauffman Stadium on April 3, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 14:26:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five upcoming Kansas City Royals games will be broadcast in Spanish as part of a new partnership the team announced Thursday with Tico Sports.

Tico Sports Royals will provide Spanish-language broadcasts for Royals games on Sept. 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18.

The radio-style broadcasts will be available through the MLB app, on the Tico Sports website and on Sirius XM.

“We are excited to partner with Tico Sports and provide a professional, authentic, exciting Spanish broadcast for our Latino fans,” Royals Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue and Innovation Officer Sarah Tourville said in a statement. “We want to connect with the Latino community, and we thought this was a terrific step in the right direction.”

Oscar Monterroso will serve as executive producer, Hector Garcia will provide play-by-play, Kike Morales will serve as color analyst, Hannah Bassham will be a reporter and Stephanie Rodas will serve as gameday producer for the Tico Sports Royals broadcasts.

Here is the Sirius XM information for the upcoming Spanish-language broadcasts:

  • Sept. 3 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 974)
  • Sept. 4 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m. (Sirius 78, XM 159, Online 992)
  • Sept. 10 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 969)
  • Sept. 17 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 969)
  • Sept. 18 vs. Seattle, 6 p.m. (Sirius 218, XM 159, Online 969)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

