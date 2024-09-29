Royals will face Orioles in Baltimore for AL Wild Card series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the end of the regular season, Kansas City’s Blue October can begin — even if it's still technically September on Monday.

The playoff-bound Royals will head to Baltimore to face the Orioles in the best-of-three AL Wild Card Series.

Game times have yet to be announced for the series, which will start on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

RELATED | Royals Team Store offers postseason deals as fan excitement heats up

Kansas City closed out the regular season Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Braves in Atlanta.

Manager Matt Quatraro announced Sunday that Cole Ragans would start Game 1 and Seth Lugo would start Game 2 for the Royals.

Michael Wacha would start Game 3, if necessary.

Thanks to Kansas City's win and the Detroit Tigers' loss to the moribund Chicago White Sox on Sunday, Kansas City claimed the second AL Wild Card spot.

The Orioles won the first AL Wild Card and Detroit, which heads to Houston to face the AL West champion Astros, claimed the third AL Wild Card spot.

Kansas City, which beat Baltimore in the 2014 ALCS, made the postseason for the first time since 2015, snapping the third-longest MLB postseason drought entering the season.

—