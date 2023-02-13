Schools out! Districts cancel school Wednesday for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's going to be really fun day in Kansas City, and the kids are going to be invited. It's the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

The North Kansas City School District, the largest district on the Missouri side of the metro, announced Sunday after the game they would cancel classes on Wednesday.

DETAILS | Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade set for Wednesday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

In addition, the Kansas City Missouri Public School District, the Olathe School District and the Shawnee Mission School District will not have classes Wednesday.

Ju Ju Smith Schuster, Chief wide receiver, gave the the Lee's Summit School District good news just after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

Lee's Summit students, teachers and staff will be out of school Wednesday.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates if any more districts announce closings.

