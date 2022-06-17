Soccer fans explain why FIFA World Cup is important

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City in 2026 , and passion for the sport is easy to find in the metro.

El Padrino in Kansas City, Kansas, sells soccer jerseys representing countries all over the world .

Store owner Raul Villegas says more customers have been coming in looking for jerseys since the announcement was made Thursday that KC is one of 16 host cities .

Villegas explains why the event is so important.

“The mecca of soccer competition," he said. "It’s like you have the Super Bowl that’s for the soccer fanatics, that’s it. The World Cup is the highest, most competitive event you have."

Plus, he says Wyandotte County is full of diverse soccer spirit with fans from Central America, South America, Africa and Asia.