Special Olympics International cancels World Winter Games scheduled in Russia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Special Olympics International announced Monday that it “will not be holding the World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia ” next year after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The organization’s next major international event, which had been scheduled for January 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been scheduled to begin Jan. 21, 2023.

Special Olympics International, which operates in more than 190 countries worldwide, announced the cancellation of the Winter Games “with sadness, disappointment, and deep frustration.”

“Our philosophy has been simple: we want to work with countries, cities, villages, communities, schools, and clubs around the world that want to join our movement to improve respect, opportunity, and voice for people with intellectual disabilities and their friends and families,” Special Olympics International said in a statement. “Our only limitation is our capacity to protect the effectiveness and independence of our organization and the safety of our athletes and community.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine makes it impossible to “ensure the effectiveness of the World Winter Games in Kazan or the safety of our athletes and community,” according to the organization.

“The horrific violence in Ukraine, the extensive sanctions implemented by the international community, and the uncertainty and fear being experienced around the world make it impossible to proceed,” Special Olympics International said. “We are devastated by the fear and destruction being experienced by our athletes and community in Ukraine. Persons with an intellectual disability are suffering disproportionately, unfairly, and tragically in this war, as they have during the pandemic. We join our voices to millions around the world demanding peace and an end to violence immediately.”

The organization — which toys itself as “a nonpolitical, non-partisan force for the dignity, joy, and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities” — called the decision devastating.

“We are grateful to people of good will within Russia and around the world who worked for years to make these Games a success and while the Games will not take place, we commit ourselves to continue working with the Special Olympics Program there now and in the future,” Special Olympics International added.