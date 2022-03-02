Sporting Kansas City's midfield depth receives early test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One game into a 2022 season that saw Sporting Kansas City remake its depth during an active offseason, the club’s midfield depth will get a stiff test.

Starting defensive midfielder Uri Rosell, who rejoined the team this season after seven seasons away, left the season-opening loss Sunday at Atlanta United FC with a hamstring injury.

Rosell, who won an MLS Cup during a three-year stint with Sporting KC from 2012-14, missed training Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.

“He tweaked his hamstring a little bit, but the good thing is it’s not a long-term injury,” SKC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “He’s right now doing rehab and working from there.”

Initially, Rosell was replaced during the 3-1 loss in Atlanta by José Mauri in the 50th minute, but Mauri was subbed off after only 27 minutes — an unusual move.

It appears that might have been his last appearance with Sporting KC.

“Mauri, we’re in the process of figuring out a solution,” Vermes said. “We’re parting ways. We’re just trying to figure out what that mechanism will be.”

Presumably, the club will consider loan or trade options and might eventually release Mauri, who signed with Sporting KC last August.

The Argentinian midfielder had a goal and an assist in nine appearances, including eight starts, last season.

Mauri previously played six seasons in Italy’s Serie A and joined Sporting KC after one season in Argentina’s Primera Division with Talleres.