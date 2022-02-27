Watch
Sporting KC falls to Atlanta United FC in season opener

Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City fell 3-1 to Atlanta United FC Sunday in the club’s 2022 season opener.

Scoreless for 84 minutes, Dániel Sallói, who entered the match with high expectations following a breakthrough season, answered Atlanta’s two first-half goals in the 85th minute.

However, it wasn’t enough. Atlanta scored again in the 89th minute to cement its 3-1 victory.

SKC finished the match with 14 shots, two shots on goal, three saves and 15 fouls.

While Sporting was riding a preseason high into the season opener, the team acknowledged Sunday would be a challenge.

"This [weekend] is gonna be a big challenge for us, a big test, already in Atlanta. We'll see where we stand," Sallói said Thursday.

Sporting KC faces the Houston Dynamo at 2:30 p.m. March 5 in the team’s home opener.

Fans can view the game on 38 The Spot, KSHB 41's sister station.

