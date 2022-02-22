Sporting KC’s Dániel Sallói shrugs off added pressure after breakthrough season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dániel Sallói’s shown plenty of promise before, but he’ll enter 2022 with higher expectations than ever after a scintillating breakthrough season.

Sallói, a 25-year-old left winger from Hungary, was a finalist for MLS MVP last season after finishing with 16 goals, which tied for fifth in the league, and eight assists.

In four previous seasons with Sporting KC, Sallói had totaled 15 goals and 10 assists in 86 career appearances, including 55 starts. He reached new heights last season in 30 games, including 26 starts.

“I really enjoyed last year,” Sallói said. “I think I played good soccer. I had really good teammates around me.”

Sallói’s father, István, played professionally with Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes for ETO FC in Gyori, Hungary, in 1989.

That’s how Sallói, who played at Blue Valley Northwest as a foreign exchange student in 2014-15, came to be the fourth Homegrown player in club history in January 2016.

He spent a chunk of 2016 on loan in his Hungary before returning to Sporting KC, where he’s become an all-star and a rising star.

But Sallói shrugs off the suggestion he faces heightened pressure in 2022 — even after the club’s star center forward, Alan Pulido, underwent season-ending knee surgery last season.

“I like that kind of pressure in a way, when people expect me to score the goals and be the man who’s number one for the team,” Sallói said. “I hope I can be that this year as well.”

He’s grown from a skinny striker into a leader for Sporting KC.

Vermes said Sallói's mentality and attention to detail every day at practice sets an example for the team.

“I can tell he’s extremely focused on what he wants to do and how he wants the team to move forward,” Vermes said.

He’s been vocal during preseason with teammates about especially about how the team wants to defend — “some of it was pushing them along, some of it was teaching, which is great,” Vermes said.

While he knows more will be expected of him, Sallói isn’t shying away from what he views as his responsibility to help Sporting KC thrive.

“I want to have just as good of a season as I had last year and, hopefully, I can start off good this year,” Sallói said. “We all felt disappointed we couldn't achieve anything big trophy-wise (last season).”

It’s also a big season for Sallói from a contract perspective. He’s in the final year of his deal with the club, which hopes to keep him beyond 2022.

“Look, of course we’d like to try and re-sign him,” Vermes said. “That’s an easy one. He came here as an Academy player, Homegrown and had some success — so, yeah, of course we would. And that’s something we’ll continue to work toward as the season goes on.”

For his part, Sallói is more focused on Atlanta United FC. Sporting KC’s opponent Sunday in the season opener.

“All I can say is that I have one year left on my contract and we’ll see what happens,” Sallói said.

