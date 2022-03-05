Sporting KC rebound for 1-0 win in home opener vs. Houston Dynamo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the opening minutes of the second half, Sporting Kansas City defensive midfielder Remi Walter ran onto a back pass from Roger Espinoza and scuffed an unmarked chance from 20 yards and straight on goal.

Walter’s shot attempt was so bad, it barely even made it into the box as it skittered toward the far left sideline.

Despite the wasted chance, Sporting KC had shown itself to be far more dangerous in the second 45 minutes during the home opener Saturday against the Houston Dynamo FC at Children’s Mercy Park.

Fortunately for Walter, he got a chance to atone in the 60th minute and didn’t waste it.

The attack again came from the right channel with right winger Johnny Russell playing a cross into the box behind center forward Khiry Shelton to left winger Dániel Sallói, whose initial shot was blocked.

As the ball rolled back toward the top of the Dynamo’s penalty box, Walter bombed forward and buried a low rocket into the left side of the net for the game’s first goal in a 1-0 victory.

With the victory, Sporting KC (1-1-0) improved to 5-1-6 in home openers since Children’s Mercy Park opened in June 2011. The lone loss came 2-0 against New York City FC in 2018.

With the loss, Houston dropped to 0-1-1 under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura, who won an MLS Cup and two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups with Sporting KC as a player from 2012 to 2016.

Nagamura also served as a coach in the SKC system in a variety of capacities before the Dynamo hired him this offseason.

Shortly after new Sporting KC forward Marinos Tsionis subbed on for his Children’s Mercy Park debut, the Dynamo nearly leveled the game when some defensive miscommunication left goalkeeper Tim Melia caught off his line.

Darwin Quintero had a wide-open net to aim for with a chip shot over the top, but sent it wide left of the goal.

It was Houston’s best chance in an otherwise dominant performance by Sporting KC, which outshot Houston 15-5 and had more crosses into the box (16-9).

Before halftime, Sporting KC dominated possession, controlling the ball more than two-thirds of the time in the first half, outshooting Houston 6-1.

But only one shot was on target, and halftime arrived with the game still scoreless.

Chances were few and far between, but it marked a dramatic improvement for Sporting KC from the season opener when Atlanta United FC led 2-0 at intermission last Sunday.

With starting defensive midfielder Uri Rosell sidelined with a hamstring injury, Walter dropped back from the right center midfield spot, where he started during the season opener at Atlanta.

Espinoza switched sides, sliding from left to right, while Felipe Hernandez got the starting nod at left center midfielder.

It was Hernandez’s first start since July 4, 2021, a day before he told club officials about a gambling addiction that led to a months-long suspension . Hernandez said he remains in recovery , which is going well, earlier in the week in a brief interview with KSHB 41.

The game also marked the return of Sporting KC's local broadcasts to KSHB 41's sister station, 38 The Spot.