Sporting KC signs Canadian international for depth at left back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City hopes opposing attackers won’t mess with the Zorhan next season after signing Canadian left back Zorhan Bassong to an MLS contract.

Bassong, 24, will occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of a work visa.

He signed a contract for next season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

Bassong played two previous seasons in MLS for CF Montreal in 2021-22, appearing in 43 matches across all competitions.

He’s also spent time professionally in France, Belgium and most recently Romania with Arges Pitesti and Farul Constanta last season.

Bassong — a 5-foot-10, 167-pound defender — played at the same Belgian academy, Mouscron, with fellow Sporting KC left back Logan Ndenbe, who suffered a torn ACL during the MLS Cup Playoffs and will miss the beginning of the 2024 season.

Bassong appeared in 31 matches for Lille B in France from 2016-19 and played for the Belgium U19 national team before switching his international allegiance to Canada, where he was born.

Bassong joins Ndenbe, assuming he returns at some point from the knee injury, and Tim Leibold in the left-back mix for next season.

