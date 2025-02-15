Sporting KC teenage MF Jacob Bartlett benefits from brother Lucas’ MLS journey

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Since Children’s Mercy Park opened nearly 14 years ago, Jacob Barlett and his family have watched Sporting Kansas City play from seats behind the visiting team’s bench.

But soon the family may get to watch Bartlett on the field after he signed with Sporting KC in early January.

“I think every kid's dream, starting soccer, is to become a professional,” said Bartlett, a defensive midfielder. “To do it for our club you grew up (rooting) for is a dream come true. You think about it, you dream about it — it's like the perfect way to happen.”

Bartlett, 19, came up through Sporting KC’s Academy. He spent last fall at Notre Dame before leaving college early to sign a pro contract.

“He's got a very good confidence about him at a very young age,” SKC Sporting Director Mike Burns said. “He plays the position well, he’s pretty cerebral, he’s got a good touch, he’s got a good understanding of the game.”

He’s also got an older brother, Lucas, who is already established in Major League Soccer.

“The opportunity (with Sporting KC) really was something that he and my family really thought about a lot,” Lucas Bartlett said. “But in the end, I think it was the best decision.”

Lucas’ route to an MLS was more circuitous.

He started his college career at Loyola University Chicago, redshirting due to injury in 2016 before appearing in 18 games in 2017, but he transferred to Drake University for the next three seasons and also played for USL League Two side Kaw Valley FC during that span (2018-21)

After graduation, Lucas had an unsuccessful trial with Atlanta United FC then enrolled at St. John’s University as a graduate student, enjoying his best college season with five goals in 20 appearances.

That led FC Dallas to draft Lucas sixth in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He’d spend that first season with MLS Next Pro affiliate North Texas SC before signing in 2023 with St. Louis City SC.

With FC Dallas, Lucas Bartlett played in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup loss to Sporting Kansas City in May 2022. He also was on the bench for St. Louis City’s loss in an MLS regular-season match in September 2023 at Children’s Mercy Park.

“When he was at Dallas and St Louis, it was cool to see him on the bench and being right behind him, giving him crap here and there,” Jacob said. “But it was good.”

Lucas showed Jacob the path — and the perils — of a pro-soccer journey.

“He's a really humble kid and a really good kid, but he gets away with murder at home,” Lucas said. “You know, it's part of that, right? I had to break all the barriers and the boundaries and the rules for him to fly.”

Now, Jacob gets to lean on and benefit from Lucas’ experiences.

“Going into a fourth year in the league, he knows what it's like and he knows what it takes,” Jacob said. “Just having that constant support from him and, when I need advice, being able to go to him, it's amazing. He has been through it all.”

Well, not quite all — Lucas’ United squad will host Jacob’s Sporting KC side on March 8 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

“It's unique that we get to play each other in his first season, so I'm really excited,” Lucas said. “My family's really excited.”

Parents Dena and Rich, brother Alec and sister Grace along with some family friends are expected to make the trek to the East Coast for the Battle of the Bartletts.

But make no mistake, Jacob’s goal is to help SKC win a cup — even if he has to go through his brother.

“That would be incredible,” Jacob said. “You dream about it, for sure. To actually do it would be, words wouldn't describe it.”

—

