Watch
Sports

Actions

Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes appreciates new part-owner Patrick Mahomes’ ‘seriousness’

items.[0].image.alt
AP/Sporting KC
Sporting Kansas City Manager and Technical Director Peter Vermes welcomed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as part of the club’s ownership group, saying he appreciated his "seriousness" in building the club and his brand.
Patrick Mahomes and Peter Vermes.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 16:39:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Peter Vermes, Sporting Kansas City manager and technical director, isn’t the giddy type, so his reaction to having Patrick Mahomes as a boss was more muted than the average Kansas Citian’s probably would be.

Still, Vermes is happy to welcome Mahomes as part of the club’s ownership group, which SKC announced Tuesday.

“For sure, it helps,” Vermes said. “It’s an obvious one. It helps because of who he is and obviously the brand that he’s building and all that.”

But it’s not merely Mahomes’ growing celebrity and name recognition that excites Vermes.

“Personally, I’m always more interested in the seriousness of the person,” Vermes said. “I know that he’s very serious about it — and was prior to and is — about being a part of the club.”

Vermes, who is in his 13th season as Sporting KC’s manager, is 164-124-96 in MLS games during his career. The club is 199-147-110 across all competitions during the Vermes era.

SKC has won an MLS Cup (2013) and three U.S. Open Cup titles (2012, 2015, 2017) under Vermes, who was inducted in the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013.

The 2019 MLS Sporting Executive of the Year Award is a testament to Vermes’ seriousness on the field and managing the team behind the scenes — traits he also sees in Mahomes.

“I think he really appreciates the way the club goes about its business, both on the business side and the technical,” Vermes said, “and also that we’re a club that strives to win. I think that he wants to be a part of that, if he’s going to be an owner of a club. That’s an important aspect for him.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!