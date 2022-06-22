KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans hoping to attend Kansas City Chiefs training camp , which begins next month on the Missouri Western campus in St. Joseph, will need to reserve tickets in advance.

The Chiefs implemented the ticketing process for training camp last season “due to expected interest and demand.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced training camp to be staged at the team facility with no fans allowed in 2020, the summer after the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in a half-century.

With team interest at an all-time high and still in the midst of the pandemic, attendance for the team’s open practice days was limited “to provide the best fan experience.”

Season ticket members were permitted to begin reserving tickets Tuesday, but the general public now may reserve tickets to training camp as well.

Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per session and for a maximum of three different practice days.

Paid practice days — July 29, July 30 and Aug. 7 — must be paid in advance. Those dates and season-ticket member-exclusive days — July 27 and Aug. 9 — do not count toward the three-practice maximum.

Ticketing will be mobile only through the Chiefs mobile app.

Missouri Western will charge $5 per vehicle per day for parking, except on the two dates reserved exclusively for season ticket members, which are free.