University of Missouri-Kansas City starts 'new era' of women's basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new era of women's basketball starting on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.

The university introduced Dionnah Jackson-Durrett as the Roos' next head coach Tuesday morning at the Swinney Center.

The Missouri native comes back to the show me state by way of the University of Texas. Jackson-Durrett most recently served as the associate head coach for the Longhorns before stepping in to fill the vacancy left by UMKC former head coach Jacie Hoyt.

Originally from St. Louis, Jackson-Durrett said she's thrilled to be back home.

“I always tell people I’m from the Show-Me State," she said. "(The decision) played a lot into that, and being back closer to home and being where my roots are.”

Jackson-Durrett played basketball at the University of Oklahoma and was a first-round pick by the Detroit Shock in the 2005 WNBA Draft.

After her playing career ended, the former Sooner began her coaching career. Jackson-Durrett spent time coaching at Mississippi State, George Mason and Southeast Missouri State. Her role for Kansas City is her first as a head coach.

"I want this to be the people's team, it is just as much yours as it is mine," she siad. "As a native Missourian is is important to me that this program continues to elevate and continues to be a force to be reckoned with."