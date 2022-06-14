VIDEO: Mahomes, Chiefs take field in mandatory minicamps

Watch
Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those who took to the practice field Tuesday as part of the team’s mandatory minicamp.
The three-day camp started Tuesday at the team’s training facilities at the Truman Sports Complex.

Plenty of new faces were part of Tuesday’s practice, including newly acquired wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster and the team’s new wearer of jersey No. 10, Isiah Pacheco.

Familiar faces included head coach Andy Reid and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

