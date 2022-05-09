Watch
‘I don’t feel any pressure’: Chiefs’ new No. 10 eager to etch his own legacy

Maddie Washburn / Chiefs.com
The Rutgers standout wore No. 10 as a freshman tailback, tallying 562 yards from scrimmage and three scores.
Posted at 7:29 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 20:29:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco isn’t looking through the rearview mirror.

With a blockbuster offseason trade sending Tyreek Hill to Miami in March, jersey number 10 suddenly became available.

“I definitely know who wore it,” Pacheco told reporters on the second day of the team’s rookie minicamp.

Pacheco, a seventh-round selection, is one of three players wearing the number during the three-day workout window.

“I don’t feel any pressure,” he said. “It’s not the number, it's [about] the player."

The former Rutgers running back standout wore No. 10 as a freshman tailback, tallying 562 yards from scrimmage and three scores.

“I just got to go out there and execute wherever they need me,” Pacheco said.

Western Kentucky tryout Antwon Kincade and second-year camp arm Anthony Gordon are the other players sporting Hill’s old number.

