'I think all the guys here are just ready to work': Chiefs kick off 3-day rookie minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed 74 first-year eligible players to The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex Saturday to kick off a three-day rookie minicamp.

The camp runs Saturday through Monday with multiple 2022 draft picks taking the podium and speaking with media for the first time. Head coach Andy Reid will speak on the final day of camp.

Rookie mini camp starts today! Here’s the latest roster:#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3M7vzGdfSW — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) May 7, 2022

Three players were reported to be dealing with injuries heading into camp. Rookie safety Bryan Cook (shoulder) is expected to be limited, and wide receivers Cornell Powell and Skyy Moore are both dealing with hamstring injuries and could be limited this weekend as well.

Outside of injuries, the first-year players were more than eager to get onto the field with one another and start plugging in their playbook knowledge.

"I want to be that guy ... call it the 'spark guy.' The guy you always see flashing on the screen here and there, just all-out effort," said former Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie. "I mean that's what I can control, my effort. Being able to control that and show the coaches that I'll run around all over the field with my hair on fire each down is something that I am going to put on tape."

#Chiefs DB Draftee Trent McDuffie says this draft class is eager to prove a point, saying they’re ready to make an immediate impact. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8KwehfdvvO — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) May 7, 2022

First-round draft pick defensive end George Karlaftis, who recently agreed to terms with the team on a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract, says everyone he's interacted with at camp is ready to do right by the Chiefs.

"I think all the guys here are just ready to work, just ready to earn their stripes, get better and earn the respect of everyone in this organization, teammates, coaches, fans and everyone else," Karlaftis said.

After rookie minicamp wraps up Monday, the Chiefs return to the field May 24 for organized team activities and then again on June 14 to begin mandatory minicamp.

