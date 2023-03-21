Visitation, funeral services announced for late Chiefs WR Otis Taylor Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legendary former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor Jr. will be laid to rest this week.

There will be a visitation for Taylor from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Watkins Heritage Chapel, 4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Friends and well-wishers also can pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church, 3530 Chelsea Drive in KCMO.

Taylor’s funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist.

Taylor, 80, died March 9 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He starred for the Chiefs from 1965-75 and was a key member of the Super Bowl IV championship team, including a 46-yard touchdown catch and run during a 23-7 win against Minnesota in the title clash.

Taylor, who still has the more receiving yards and touchdowns than any other wide receiver in Chiefs history, was inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 1982.

AP Otis Taylor of (89) of the Kansas City Chiefs, gathers in a first quarter pass from quarterback Len Dawson (not shown) good for 12 yards and a first down during the AFL championship game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Jan. 4, 1970. Nemiah Wilson, right, of the Oakland Raiders moves in Taylor.

He was a unique player for his time with a blend of size and speed outside that helped revolutionize the wide receiver role in the NFL.

The family requests donations to the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Taylor and his wife, Regina, were members of the foundation’s board.

Since 2007, the Otis Taylor Award has been presented annually to the best wide receiver or tight end in Kansas City-area high school football as part of the Thomas A. Simone Awards.

—