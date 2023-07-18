Will Chiefs DT Chris Jones report to camp? Reid says ‘I don’t know’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was a no-show at Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp last month.

But no one was alarmed.

Jones, 29, who tied a career-high with 15 1/2 sacks last season and is building a potentially Hall of Fame-worthy career, has missed camp before.

He’s also entering the last season of a four-year deal worth $81.3 million, according to Over the Cap. He signed his current contract before the 2020 season.

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to Chiefs training camp Tuesday at Missouri Western in St. Joseph.

Will Jones report Saturday when veterans are scheduled to show up ahead of the first full-squad practice Sunday?

“I don't know on that,” coach Andy Reid said. “I'll have to just see how that goes.”

The floor for a Jones contract extension seemingly was set last week when the New York Jets signed Quinnen Williams to a four-year deal worth $96 million, which includes $66 million in guaranteed money.

Jones’ representatives were reportedly waiting to see if Williams’ deal got done before getting serious about contract talks, which are expected to make him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind only Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald.

Before the 2022 season, Williams signed a three-year extension worth $95 million.

The Rams were coming off a Super Bowl title just like the Chiefs are this offseason.

General Manager Brett Veach said in May that the Chiefs “have a great relationship with Jones and his staff,” indicating an extension was an offseason priority and exuding confidence it would get done.

“There's communication going on,” Reid reiterated Tuesday. “That's the important part. Then, we just have to see.”

Donald’s contract averages $31.7 million per season and Williams’ new deal averages $24 million, so it’s reasonable to expect any extension for Jones would be somewhere in between and include more than Williams’ $66 million in guaranteed money.

Jones, who originally joined Kansas City as a second-round pick in 2016, is set to count $28.3 million against the Chiefs’ salary cap for the 2023 season, but a new deal could provide some payroll flexibility, depending on the structure.

—