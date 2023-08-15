Watch Now
Sports

Actions

With Royals set to make decision on new ballpark location, MLB commissioner visiting Kansas City

Rob Manfred, Robert Manfred
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred responds to questions during a news conference after unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rob Manfred, Robert Manfred
Posted at 7:40 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 20:40:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Royals prepare to make a decision on where the team's new ballpark district will be located, Major League Baseball's commissioner Rob Manfred is set to visit to Kansas City, Missouri.

Manfred will be in town on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to join a conversation at the Urban Youth Academy located at 1622 E 17th Terrace in KCMO.

During the conversation, Manfred "will share an update on the State of the Game, and will speak to ways in which new ballparks and the districts surrounding them have made an impact on their local communities," according to a press release from the Royals.

Manfred will be joined by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick and Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman.

Sherman previously said the team would announce the location of the new ballpark district in late September. Renderings are expected to be released soon as well.

The Royals have narrowed possible locations to East Village in downtown KCMO and a site North Kansas City.

The conversation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app