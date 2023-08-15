With Royals set to make decision on new ballpark location, MLB commissioner visiting Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Royals prepare to make a decision on where the team's new ballpark district will be located, Major League Baseball's commissioner Rob Manfred is set to visit to Kansas City, Missouri.

Manfred will be in town on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to join a conversation at the Urban Youth Academy located at 1622 E 17th Terrace in KCMO.

During the conversation, Manfred "will share an update on the State of the Game, and will speak to ways in which new ballparks and the districts surrounding them have made an impact on their local communities," according to a press release from the Royals.

Manfred will be joined by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick and Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman.

Sherman previously said the team would announce the location of the new ballpark district in late September. Renderings are expected to be released soon as well.

The Royals have narrowed possible locations to East Village in downtown KCMO and a site North Kansas City.

The conversation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

