2 Kansas City-area soccer venues selected to host Copa America games next summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two international soccer games are coming next summer to the Kansas City area, which is the only metropolitan area to have two venues selected to host Copa America games.

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, will host its first CONMEBOL Copa America contest in group play on June 25, while the U.S. Men’s National Team will wrap up group play on July 1 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sporting Kansas City announced the games Monday after CONMEBOL revealed the venues chosen for the 16-team international showcase for the 48th annual Copa America earlier in the day.

Kansas City also has been selected to host games at Arrowhead when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to North America.

Copa America is a quadrennial international soccer tournament staged by CONMEBOL, the organizing body for South American soccer, and CONCACAF, the organizing body for North America among other regions.

The tournament features six South American teams and the top six teams from CONCACAF, which also includes Central America and the Caribbean.

Children’s Mercy Park will host a Group A match. The teams will be determined Thursday via the official draw for the groups, which is set for 6:30 p.m. in Miami.

The game will feature one team from Pot 2 (Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador or Peru) and one team from Pot 4 (Jamaica, Bolivia and the winners of the two remaining CONCACAF qualifiers that take place March 23, 2024).

The USMNT, which is currently ranked No. 12 in the world, is locked into Group C. The national team is 10-0-2 in 12 previous matches in the Kansas City area.

Fans interested in tickets to the matches are encouraged to sign up for updates through the Copa America 2024 website.

The tournament opens June 20 in Atlanta with the final set for July 14 in Miami.

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), Exploria Stadium (Orlando), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), NRG Stadium (Houston), Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas), SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), and State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) also were selected as host sites.

