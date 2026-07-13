KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Kansas City is home to two of the four remaining teams in the World Cup — England and Argentina — and the city has embraced both since the tournament began.

England will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.

Argentina, England fans embrace Kansas City ahead of World Cup semifinals

Argentina-born Claudia Martinovic has been sharing the experience with her granddaughter, Nia. For Martinovic, the connection to the World Cup runs deep. She shared a photo of her father running through the streets of the Plaza in 1978 after Argentina won the World Cup.

"It feels very special, and something I'll always remember, and something I hope my grandkids remember. Because I still remember that time when I was a child," Martinovic said.

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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford told KSHB 41 Sports' Matt Foster the team has enjoyed its stay in Prairie Village.

"It's been really good. The people around the area we're staying are lovely people, always very polite," Pickford said.

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In Shawnee, Friction Beer Co. has become a watch party hub for England supporters. The brewery opens for every World Cup game, and business has grown throughout the tournament. Head brewer Doug Steele even specializes in English beers.

"It's been a fun month, I'll tell ya. We can't thank the public enough for coming in to support us, and not only that, but supporting their national teams," Steele said.

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For Martinovic, Kansas City has offered something both teams have found here this summer: a home away from home.

When asked if she planned to recreate her father's iconic photo if Argentina wins, she didn't hesitate.

"Let's win and I will!" Martinovic said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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