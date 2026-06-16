Argentina fans welcomed to Kansas City with charity rodeo ahead of team's World Cup matches

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Argentina fans received a big Midwest welcome Monday with a charity benefit rodeo and jamboree at Hale Arena in Kansas City's West Bottoms.

Argentina fans welcomed to Kansas City with charity rodeo ahead of World Cup matches

The event brought together two cultures — Kansas City's cowboy and BBQ traditions and Argentina's empanadas and gaucho heritage — in what Argentinians I spoke to said were a perfect intersection of cultural staples.

The Barone family kicked off their five-day stay in Kansas City at the rodeo after their arrival from Argentina.

"We follow our team in all World Cups," Carolina Barone said.

Argentinian-born Damian Orencel also was excited to be part of the experience.

"Super excited for the World Cup, and get to give the experience to my lovely daughter here," Orencel said. "She's very excited, very social."

For the Barone family, the trip to Kansas City is a once in a lifetime experience.

"This is like a dream because we are far away," Marcelo Barone said. "We are from Ushuaia, it's like the southernmost city in the world. A lot of kilometers from here."

Monday's event was one of four charity benefit rodeos planned at Hale Arena this summer. Each rodeo is scheduled one day before a World Cup match day.

The jamborees feature mechanical bull rides, food trucks and live music from Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders following the rodeo.

The events are the brainchild of Doug Gamble, who has partnered with the American Royal Association and C.R. McKellips Rodeo Company. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City and Children's Mercy Hospital.

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