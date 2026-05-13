Rodeo organizers to offer World Cup visitors ‘genuine taste of American West’ at Hale Arena

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At its heart, Kansas City remains a cowtown and there will be visitors during FIFA World Cup 26 who crave “a genuine taste of the American West,” so a local hotelier plans to give it to them next month.

Rodeo organizers to offer World Cup visitors ‘taste of American West’ in June

Hale Arena in the Kansas City’s West Bottoms will host two charity benefit rodeos and jamborees — one on June 15, a day before Argentina opens defense of its 2022 World Cup title against Algeria, and another June 26, between the Tunisia-Netherlands match on June 25 and the Algeria-Austria match on June 27.

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The events — including the jamborees with mechanical bull rides, food trucks, and live music after the rodeo from Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders — are the brainchild of Doug Gamble.

“It's gonna be a good time,” he said Tuesday at Hale Arena. “... Through some of the World Cup meetings and being a hotel guy here in town, Europeans making their way here, and even some domestic travelers, want to experience the American West.”

Tod Palmer/KSHB Doug Gamble

Gamble has partnered with the American Royal Association and C.R. McKellips Rodeo Company for the events.

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Claudia Luna West, the CEO and founder of Argentina Meets Kansas magazine and owner of Buenos Aires Restaurant in Shawnee, expects her fellow Argentinians to be excited about the rodeo.

“It's a perfect match for Argentinians to come and watch a rodeo,” Luna West said. “We’re cowboys, too.”

Tod Palmer/KSHB Claudia Luna West

Gauchos, the famed cowboys of Las Pampas in Argentina, are part of the country’s folklore much like the Wild West ethos is tied to Kansas, Texas and places further west.

“We had the U.S. ambassador in Washington for Argentina, writing back to the FIFA committee saying, ‘Oh, we love the idea; rodeo is great,’” Gamble said.

He pitched the idea to Luna West after going to Buenos Aires Restaurant for dinner.

“It's gonna be fantastic,” she said. “When he came with the idea, I thought it was hilarious. It was great.”

Gamble also hopes the rodeo will be a chance for Kansas City residents to interact with World Cup visitors in a fun, meaningful way

“I'm shocked by how many people around town have never been to a rodeo,” he said. “”I think there's going to be a huge opportunity for locals who are staying in town for the World Cup, maybe not necessarily soccer fans, trying to be a part of this five-week party Kansas City's throwing.”

Another highlight of the event — Jack Stack-infused empanadas, a perfect marriage of Kansas City’s best food and Argentina’s top culinary export.

“Empanadas are no longer going to be like an ethnic food or an Argentinian food,” Luna West said. “It's going to be a Kansas food, because it's called Kansas City BBQ empanadas. They come in three flavors — beef, chicken and pork — and they are to die for. They are amazing.”

Gamble said foodies — from Kansas City or Argentina — will not be disappointed.

“I've tried these things,” he said. “They're just fantastic. You're gonna love them when you try them.”

Stop me if this sounds familiar, but Argentinians love barbecue, family gatherings, big-time sporting events and a good party.

“They will feel totally at home,” Luna West said of her compatriots traveling to Kansas City, which also will host Argentina for a base camp at Sporting Kansas City’s Compass Minerals National Performance Center in KCK. “We have so many similarities — the love for family, the love for sports. ... And this, it's just like a feast. We're gonna have such a lot of fun. They will love it. Argentina will love it.”

Gamble said he’s also heard from excited Dutch and Austrian fans.

Ticket information for the rodeos, which includes admission to the jamboree and post-event concert, will be announced soon.

Proceeds from the rodeos will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City and Children's Mercy Hospital.

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