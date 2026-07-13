KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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The FIFA 2026 World Cup still has three matches to go, and yes, two of the teams still playing have base camps here. But for everything else, the World Cup footprint in Kansas City is winding down.

On Sunday, less than 12 hours after Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal match against England in Atlanta, crews at Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Fest and Kansas City Stadium/GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium got to breaking down the World Cup infrastructure.

That work continued Monday at the Fan Fest footprint at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews hard at work Monday as Kansas City cleans up World Cup locations

Fencing, banners and the iconic 65-foot-tall Kansas City heart sculpture were among the areas of focus for crews on Monday.

KC2026, the group that organized Kansas City’s hosting of the World Cup, said last week that Fan Fest drew more than 300,000 people before numbers came in from the last two days of events.

Sam Hartle/KSHB The Kansas City heart was aglow on Saturday, July 11, 2026, on the final night of the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City, Missouri.

Even though the heart is being disassembled from its current location, Mayor Quinton Lucas said last week the heart will remain in Kansas City. A final location is still uncertain.

As of noon Monday, most of the World Cup branding remained at Kansas City Stadium/GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the fan logistics outside the stadium, including fencing and signage, were part of the ongoing cleanup effort.

KSHB A look at Kansas City Stadium/GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, July 13, 2026.

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