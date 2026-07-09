KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Switzerland is back in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years, while Argentina is on the road to defend its title.

The Swiss team will face defending champion Argentina in Saturday night's quarterfinal match at Kansas City Stadium.

Argentina, which has its World Cup base camp in Kansas City, returned Tuesday night following a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win over Egypt in Atlanta. The team has been training at the Sporting KC/Compass Minerals Training Center in Kansas City, Kansas, and staying at the Origin Hotel along the Kansas City, Missouri, riverfront.

The Swiss team arrived late Wednesday night following its Tuesday victory over Colombia with penalty kicks in Vancouver. The team is staying at the Sheraton Crown Center during its Kansas City stay.

Reina Elea Gafner, an au pair from Switzerland now living in Kansas City, said the moment hit her hard.

"I feel really proud," Gafner said.

Defending champion Argentina meets Switzerland's 72-year quarterfinal drought in Kansas City

Gafner said learning the Swiss team would play in her temporary home city was surreal.

"The feelings that I had when I saw them winning, and like realized they're going to be here — it's crazy," she said.

For her, the tournament has brought an unexpected piece of home to Kansas City.

"Having the soccer team here, and hopefully fans that will come here, like, just brings a little bit of home, people that will speak my language," Gafner said.

Argentina fans have also made the journey to Kansas City, including Rasmus Viitala, who traveled from Finland.

"I will never forget this game, so I'm just happy to be here," Viitala said.

Al Miller/KSHB Rasmus Viitala, an Argentina fan.

For Viitala, the draw is Argentina's star player, Lionel Messi.

"He means everything to me, he is the love of my life, you know?" he said.

Nico Saco, an Argentina fan who traveled from Argentina with his family, said the experience has already left a lasting impression.

Al Miller/KSHB Nico Saco, an Argentina fan

"For us as a family, this is perhaps the best experience we'll have in our whole life because Messi is like our real superhero," Saco said.

Saco said a win Saturday would make Kansas City unforgettable.

"If Argentina is going to win (Saturday), it's going to be my favorite place in the world: in Kansas," Saco said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—