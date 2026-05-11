'Don't miss the moment': Expert tips for keeping kids safe at FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City is taking shape at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, with crews setting the stage for crowds of up to 25,000 people every day the event is open.

For families planning to attend, safety experts and local parents say preparation is key.

Cheyenne Kindhart, a Kansas City mother of three, said her family has already started talking about what to expect.

"We've just basically been preparing them for the crowd, and just like letting them know that this will be thousands and thousands of people," Kindhart said.

Her boys are eager to be part of the experience.

kshb Keeping kids safe at FIFA FanFest in Kansas City

"My boys are huge soccer fans. We've got one that's a Messi fan," Kindhart said.

Kindhart and her husband are focused on making sure the excitement doesn't come at the expense of safety.

"My husband and I are going to be really aware of our surroundings, helping our kids to know the signs of being aware of their surroundings and just having fun, but making sure that we're safe doing it," Kindhart said.

KSHB 41's Lauren Schwentker talked to KVC Missouri, a nonprofit focused on children's health, for expert guidance on navigating large-scale events with kids.

Jessica Elliott, a placement consultant with KVC Missouri, said one of the most important steps parents can take is simple.

KSHB 41 Jessica Elliott

"Big things would be ensuring that your kids know your phone numbers," Elliott said.

Elliott said families should also identify a meeting point and scout it out before the event begins.

"What are some of the things that you would ask your kid to do — is it finding law enforcement, a security guard, to help you reunite?" Elliott said.

If children have a phone, Elliott said location sharing is another helpful tool. Increased security and police presence are also expected at the event.

kshb Keeping kids safe at FIFA FanFest in Kansas City

For Kindhart, going in with a game plan has helped ease her nerves — and she doesn't want families to let worry keep them away.

"This is once in a lifetime, and it's here in Kansas City. Don't miss the moment," Kindhart said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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