FIFA World Cup 26 ticket presale signups to begin next week, presale slated for Oct. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans hoping to attend FIFA World Cup 26 next summer will get their first crack at tickets within the month.

Signups for the Visa presale, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 1, will take place Sept. 10-19, according to a source familiar with the process.

RELATED | Complete coverage of the World Cup in KC

Fans who are randomly selected from among those who sign up for the presale will be required to purchase tickets with the Visa credit or debit card used to register, according to the expected terms of the presale.

The second phase of ticket sales to the general public would start later in 2025, KSHB 41 News has learned.

Single-match tickets will be on sale for all 104 matches, including six at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, during the presale. Fans also will have the option to buy venue-specific or team-specific ticket packages, according to a source with knowledge of the process.

FIFA is expected to impose a four-ticket limit per match and a 40-ticket overall limit during the presale, according to a source.

An official announcement on ticket sales and policies is expected Wednesday.

Kansas City, which is among 11 U.S. cities selected to host World Cup games, will host four group-stage matches — Tuesday, June 16; Saturday, June 20; Thursday, June 25; and Saturday, June 27 — as well as a Round of 32 knockout game on Friday, July 3, and a quarterfinal on Saturday, July 11.

Some premium ticket options are already on sale, but plenty of single-match tickets are expected to start below $100 plus applicable taxes and fees, perhaps even well below depending on the round and venue.

—