Kansas City officials review World Cup security plans after Copa America final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday area law enforcement agencies are paying close attention to the scene that unfolded Sunday night at the Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium.

The high-profile match between Argentina and Columbia drew fans from both countries. Coverage before the match captured fans entering the stadium seemingly without any ticketing or security protocols.

The situation delayed the start of the match.

Lynne Sladky/AP Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The incident comes roughly two years before the soccer world returns its eyes to Miami and North America for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Like Miami, Kansas City is set to host six matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mayor Lucas said Monday that Arrowhead Stadium security, KCPD, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, private security and other agencies “don’t play.”

“All will study the recent events at the match at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida,” Lucas said. “We’ll be ready for a safe, steady and secure visitor experience.”

Arrowhead has already hosted two high-profile soccer matches in 2024: Sporting KC moved their match to Arrowhead in April to accommodate fans wanting to see Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

The match featured several fans making their way onto the field during the game.

Earlier this month, Arrowhead hosted a Copa Americagroup stage match between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Uruguay in front of more than 55,000 fans. Uruguay won 1-0.

