KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Soccer fans in Kansas City united Friday to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw.

The draw was held at the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C.

At Buffalo State Pizza, local soccer enthusiasts gathered to watch the announcement, displaying jerseys and memorabilia from around the world. The restaurant has become a hub for the city's soccer community, bringing together fans who share a passion for the game.

Kansas City soccer fans celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw

Christopher Schoenster, a longtime World Cup fan whose journey began in 1994, sees the tournament as more than just soccer matches.

"We're a host city, so I'm like, alright, world, come to us," Schoenster said. "Let's embrace you. Let's bring you in here and make this the best experience, and kind of learn about each other."

The World Cup has a unique way of connecting people, as demonstrated by the friendship between Schoenster and Pat Ryan. Their bond formed through their shared love of soccer and international culture.

FULL COVERAGE | FIFA World Cup 26

Ryan, who has collected jerseys from over 40 countries, ensured his friends were well-equipped with soccer merchandise. His collection represents the global nature of the sport and his dedication to embracing different cultures.

"I like to go to other countries and pick up their jersey," Ryan said.

Now, preparing for his sixth World Cup experience, Ryan is excited about Kansas City's role as a host city.

"This will be my sixth one in America, and I'll go to every one till I die," Ryan said.

KSHB 41 Pat Ryan

The hospitality aspect is particularly important to Ryan, who wants to showcase Kansas City's welcoming spirit to international visitors.

"We embrace them and give them barbecue and hospitality," Ryan said.

For Schoenster, the World Cup represents something deeper than competition.

"Soccer is about love. It's about meeting people who are different, becoming a team and playing together," Schoenster said.

Jake Weller / KSHB

Kansas City will host four group stage matches on June 16, 20, 25 and 27.



The Tuesday, June 16, match at 8 p.m. will feature two countries from Group J: Argentina and Algeria

The Saturday, June 20, match at 7 p.m. will feature two countries from Group E: Ecuador and Curaçao

The Thursday, June 25, match at 6 p.m. will feature two countries from Group F: Tunisia and the Netherlands

The Saturday, June 27, match at 9 p.m. will feature two countries from Group J: Algeria and Austria

Kansas City is also set to host a Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, and a quarterfinal match on Tuesday, July 7.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—