Kansas City to host FIFA 2026 World Cup schedule release watch party on Feb. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks across Kansas City for all kinds of football.

As the Kansas City Chiefs make preparations to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this weekend, Kansas City will learn which matches it will host as part of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

RELATED | KSHB's coverage of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Kansas City Sports Commission is hosting a watch party for the big reveal at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, at No Other Pub in the KC Live! Block in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Doors are set to open for the all-age event at 11 a.m.

Kansas City Sports Commission

Kansas City, along with other host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will find out next month the match schedule for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

FIFA officials are slated to announce all 104 matches of the expanded World Cup field. FIFA is also expected to announce the location for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

Kansas City is joined by fellow cities Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

Matches in Kansas City will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which will undergo renovations to meet FIFA specifications.

—