Kansas City World Cup 2026 organizers announce director of safety, security

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Fans celebrate after the United States won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup soccer final between against the Netherlands Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The United States won 2-0.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of passionate soccer fans from across the world will arrive in the Kansas City area during the summer of 2026 to cheer on their country in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

While Kansas City-area residents and businesses gear up for the travel and tourism opportunity, event organizers are working to make sure fans will be able to celebrate safely.

Last week, federal lawmakers upped their effort to find $625 million in funding for the 11 World Cup host cities — including Kansas City.

On Monday, KC2026, the local group organizing the region’s planning for the matches, announced Kyle Postell as its pick to help coordinate that security footprint.

The group said Postell, with his 13 years of experience with the U.S. Secret Service, has worked in “critical infrastructure protection efforts" and “conducted comprehensive vulnerability assessments,” among other projects.

Postell is credited with helping to manage large-scale, high-profile security operations such as the United Nations General Assembly.

KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer, who met with federal lawmakers earlier this month in Washington D.C., said his national and international major event experience makes him “an invaluable asset” in planning efforts.

“His expertise in safeguarding critical infrastructure and his proven ability to collaborate with local, state and federal agencies for more than 175 events will be vital to delivering a safe, seamless and best-in-class event," Kramer said.

In October, KSHB 41 News reporter Tod Palmer spoke with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Capt. Abigail Martinez about some of the challenges of planning security for the World Cup. Martinez helps lead KCPD’s Events and Special Projects Unit.

“Being able to bring all of those resources in — asking state and federal partners to bring in equipment that we don't have, resources that we don't have, whether that be people or equipment — just coordinating all of that, and for the length of time that we'll need it, I think that that's probably the biggest challenge,” she said in October.

Kansas City, Missouri, police detail unique World Cup challenges, including major parking impact

