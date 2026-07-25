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When the final whistle blew ending World Cup matches, business at some Kansas City bars was just getting started. Now, those bar owners want the city to make the extended hours permanent.

During the tournament, temporary permits were given to over a dozen Kansas City, Missouri, bars — allowing the businesses to stay open until 5 a.m.

Following up with some of those businesses, owners said things went so well they would love to see the city make that a permanent change.

La'Nita Brooks Letty Stegall, co-owner of the Blue Line Hockey bar in River Market

Letty Stegall, co-owner of The Blue Line Hockey Bar in the River Market, summed up the experience simply.

"It was great," Stegall said.

Stegall said the extended hours gave customers the freedom to stay and enjoy themselves.

"They know you don't have to rush; the Blue Line is open until 5 a.m.," she explained.

Chuck Bardes, owner of Thirsty Bull Saloon in the Northland, said the extended hours paid off in a big way, thanks in part to the bar's proximity to hotels and the airport.

La'Nita Brooks Chuck Bardes, owner of Thirsty Bull Saloon in the Northland

"We have about 25 hotels within a couple of miles (of) where we are," Bardes said. "So, we got a lot of that business late at night, and we had some of the business of people coming in town just because we're close to the airport."

Bardes said the temporary hours change also gave hospitality workers a chance to enjoy the city's nightlife after their own shifts ended — and the financial benefits were felt across the board.

KC bars allowed to stay open until 5 a.m. during World Cup want the city to make it permanent

"Servers and bartenders made more money, the bar made more money, and obviously, from the city and the states' perspective their going to get more sales tax income from it," he said.

Bardes thinks the city should consider making the change permanent.

That question was put to KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, who said he is proud of the businesses that found success during the tournament.

La'Nita Brooks Mayor Quinton Lucas

"They had success, so I'm proud of them. I think it's good for Kansas City," Lucas said.

But Lucas said a permanent change to bar closing hours is not something the city is currently considering.

"Partially because Missouri state law regulates it," Lucas said. "But beyond that point, I think before we would ever have that discussion, we need a lot more community conversation on should there be 5 a.m. bars in the city."

For now, business owners say they will continue the conversation with city leaders ahead of future events.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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