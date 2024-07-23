KCMO lands fellowship to build global connections ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is set to welcome the world during the summer of 2026 for the FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday, the city announced a program partnership with the U.S. Department of State to help KC build relationships with counties across the world.

In addition to hosting six World Cup matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City area is tentatively slated to serve as the home base for three countries playing in the World Cup.

The expected influx of international visitors highlighted the need for the program, officially designated as the Reta Jo Lewis Fellowship.

The fellow will partner with the office of Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas on international issues and develop a connection between the city and the State Department.

“I am proud to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s inaugural Lewis Diplomat Program cohort to help Kansas City strengthen ties with our strong trade partners in Mexico and Canada, our 12 Sister Cities on four continents and our business partners around the world,” Lucas said in a release Tuesday.

The one-year fellowship allows Kansas City and other participating cities a greater ability to participate on a global level and for State Department staff to serve communities in a unique way.

Kansas City’s foreign service officer is set to start the one-year assignment next month.

“I look forward to working with our foreign service officer and the U.S. Department of State to find ways to better promote trade, tourism and growth, create strong international relationships, and to better show Kansas City to the world,” Lucas said.

In addition to partnering with the mayor’s office, the foreign service officer will report to Ambassador Nina Hachigian, the special representative for city and state diplomacy in the State Department’s Office of Global Partnerships.

